Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

