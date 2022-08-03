Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

