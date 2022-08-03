Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

