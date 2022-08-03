Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOO opened at $375.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

