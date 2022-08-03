Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Priority Technology worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 6,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

