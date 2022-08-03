Project Pai Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00062105 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,811,392,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,301,749 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.