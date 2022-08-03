ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.24

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.
ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
