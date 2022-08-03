PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6916 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
