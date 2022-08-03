PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6916 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Rating)

Read More

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The company offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.