Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,646,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

