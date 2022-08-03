Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 307,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,044. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 210,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

