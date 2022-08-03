Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 228,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.91.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $241,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.