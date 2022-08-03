Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
PLSE opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.
Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.