Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLSE opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

