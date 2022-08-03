PUTinCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,205.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.30 or 1.00001875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00044471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028405 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.