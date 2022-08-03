Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $105.14 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cigna worth $105,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

