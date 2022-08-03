Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Reduced by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xebec Adsorption’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

