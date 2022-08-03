Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Reduced by B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.70 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

