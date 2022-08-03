Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

