Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Timken Stock Down 1.0 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $29,661,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

