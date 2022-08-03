Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

