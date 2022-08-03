Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By KeyCorp

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

