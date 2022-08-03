Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of LVLU opened at $5.39 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

