Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Decreased by Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

SNBR stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $15,587,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 166,570 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

