Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Reduced by Analyst

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $297.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.