Qcash (QC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.71 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $38.37 million and $7.71 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00616304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Qcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.