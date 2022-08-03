Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $4,799,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 417,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 119,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

