Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.