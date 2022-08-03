QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.