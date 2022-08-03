Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $385,398.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

