Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $385,398.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
Quantstamp Coin Profile
Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quantstamp
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.