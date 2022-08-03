Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $983,170.63 and $92,758.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,852,042 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

