Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.
Radian Group Stock Performance
Shares of RDN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.
Radian Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 510.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
