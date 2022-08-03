Radio Caca Hits Market Cap of $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00619771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036026 BTC.
Radio Caca Coin Profile
Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.
Radio Caca Coin Trading
