Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $13.02 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $231,446.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

