Rainicorn Achieves Market Cap of $13.02 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $231,446.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
