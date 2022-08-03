Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. 61,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

