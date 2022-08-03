Ralph Lauren (RL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $99.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $142.00.

7/21/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $129.00.

6/19/2022 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2022 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 905,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,352. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

