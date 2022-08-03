Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.67. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

