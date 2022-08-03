Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $304,918.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008411 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.
Razor Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.