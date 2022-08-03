Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
NYSE RC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
