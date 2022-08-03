Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 16.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 30.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

