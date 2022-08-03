Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. 3,720,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,542. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.18%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

