Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $52.00.

7/19/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – U.S. Bancorp was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

7/19/2022 – U.S. Bancorp was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/18/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $45.00.

7/1/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 5,690,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,561. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 53,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

