Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2022 – 10x Genomics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – 10x Genomics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/15/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $50.00.

7/14/2022 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,264. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Get 10x Genomics Inc alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.