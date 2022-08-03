Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

RBGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($90.37) to GBX 8,050 ($98.64) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($105.38) to GBX 9,500 ($116.41) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($102.93) to GBX 8,700 ($106.60) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

