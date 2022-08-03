Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Hits $33.68 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004454 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00127280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

