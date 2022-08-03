Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $174,728.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.52 or 0.00138169 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $174,728.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,821.04 or 1.00026206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044482 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028183 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.