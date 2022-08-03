Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.80 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

