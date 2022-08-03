Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Regis Stock Down 1.3 %
Regis stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,372. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Regis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regis (RGS)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.