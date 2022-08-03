Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Regis Stock Down 1.3 %

Regis stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,372. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Regis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regis by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

