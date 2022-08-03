Relx Plc (LON:REL) to Issue GBX 15.70 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,417 ($29.62) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,178.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,283.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($34.37) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.92) to GBX 2,600 ($31.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.62) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price objective on Relx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.86).

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Dividend History for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.