Relx Plc (LON:REL) to Issue GBX 15.70 Dividend

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,417 ($29.62) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,178.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,283.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($34.37) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.92) to GBX 2,600 ($31.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.62) target price on Relx in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price objective on Relx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.86).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

