Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 294,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Relx Price Performance
Shares of RELX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 703,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,784. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
