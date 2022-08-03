Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 294,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 703,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,784. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several research firms have commented on RELX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($32.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.86) to GBX 2,650 ($32.47) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.72) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,763.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

