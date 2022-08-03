Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 186,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.