Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 186,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RPHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.9 %
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.