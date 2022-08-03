Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.265-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion. Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,128. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

