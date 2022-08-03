Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 9,383 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 364,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.