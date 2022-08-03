Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 9,383 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RENT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 364,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $24.77.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
